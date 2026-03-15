BEGGS, Okla — The Beggs community is rallying after parts of the town were severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado last week.

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Beggs Middle School suffered some extreme damage.

Local News Beggs Public Schools announces closure March 9-13 due to storm damage KJRH Digital

Baleigh King teaches fifth- and sixth-grade in Beggs.

After the tornado, she returned to her classroom, which was declared a total loss.

WATCH: 'Some kind of normalcy': Beggs teacher thankful for help after classroom damaged by tornado:

'Some kind of normalcy': Beggs teacher thankful for help after classroom damaged by tornado

“It was devastating," she said of the tornado. "I wasn't sure the amount of damage that was caused. I didn't know how bad it was, and then pictures started coming in on our community page.”

Besides some photos, student drawings, and answer keys, King said she lost everything in the storm.

But she said the community has already rallied around her, posting her Amazon wishlist and collecting supplies to help with costs.

“When you don't have a classroom anymore, you have to rebuild from the ground up," said King. "They've all been incredible. I mean sending things that we need just to get back to normal, some kind of normalcy.”

Abby Mefford is one of Mrs. King’s fifth-grade students.

“Then I heard that my middle school got hit," she said. "It was just crazy, because it's- that's never happened to me before. It was just insane.”

She said she was shocked by the news, but wants to help.

“Me and my mom are going to go to the store and we're gonna get a couple of things for her classroom, since, it all blew away," she said. "Maybe some markers, Kleenexes, maybe some cleaning supplies.”

King said the elementary school has some open classrooms, so she will move into a new room by the time students and staff get back to school on March 23.

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