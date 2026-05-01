TULSA, Okla. — It's the heart of severe weather season, and Oklahoma's Director of Emergency Management, Annie Vest, plays a crucial role in helping residents of our state prepare for and recover from natural disasters.

WATCH: How Oklahoma Emergency Management plays a crucial role before and after disasters

How Oklahoma Emergency Management plays a crucial role before and after disasters

2 News Meteorologist Mike Grogan sat down with her for an exclusive interview to talk about the response to our recent tornadoes, what resources are available if you become a storm victim, when FEMA steps in to help, and how this small but mighty agency keeps Oklahoma disaster-ready at all times.

Watch the full-length exclusive interview:

FULL INTERVIEW: Oklahoma's Director of Emergency Management, Annie Vest

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