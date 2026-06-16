Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Oklahomans vote in primaries, decide State Question

Oklahoma Primaries are underway. Oklahoma Primaries are underway. Oklahoma Primaries are underway. Oklahoma Primaries are underway.
Oklahoma Primaries are underway
Election 2018 America Votes
Posted
and last updated

5:25 p.m.

In the governor's race 2 News Oklahoma is all over the state at watch parties:

TJ Eckert is in Bixby with Mike Mazzei:

MIke Mazzei Watch Party 5p

Erin Christy is in Tulsa with Gentner Drummond:

Gentner Drummond Watch Party 5p

Emma Burch is in Oklahoma City with Chip Keating:

Chip Keating Watch Party 5 p

Stef Manchen is in Norman with Charles McCall:

Charles McCall Watch Party 5p

Justin Ayer is in Oklahoma City with Cyndi Munson:

Cyndi Munson Watch Party 5p

Clifton Haskin is in Oklahoma City with Connie Johnson:

Connie Johnson Watch Party 5p

5:00 p.m.

Voters across Oklahoma are still turning out to cast their votes in several primary races, and deciding a State Question.

2 News broke down what's on the ballot:

Voting Booth

Local News

UNDERSTANDING YOUR BALLOT: What is included in the June primary election

Shelby Banks

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US