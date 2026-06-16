LIVE BLOG: Oklahomans vote in primaries, decide State Question

5:25 p.m.
In the governor's race 2 News Oklahoma is all over the state at watch parties:
TJ Eckert is in Bixby with Mike Mazzei:
MIke Mazzei Watch Party 5p
Erin Christy is in Tulsa with Gentner Drummond:
Gentner Drummond Watch Party 5p
Emma Burch is in Oklahoma City with Chip Keating:
Chip Keating Watch Party 5 p
Stef Manchen is in Norman with Charles McCall:
Charles McCall Watch Party 5p
Justin Ayer is in Oklahoma City with Cyndi Munson:
Cyndi Munson Watch Party 5p
Clifton Haskin is in Oklahoma City with Connie Johnson:
Connie Johnson Watch Party 5p
5:00 p.m.
Voters across Oklahoma are still turning out to cast their votes in several primary races, and deciding a State Question.
2 News broke down what's on the ballot:
Local News