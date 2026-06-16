LIVE BLOG: Oklahomans vote in primaries, decide State Question

5:25 p.m.

In the governor's race 2 News Oklahoma is all over the state at watch parties:

TJ Eckert is in Bixby with Mike Mazzei:

MIke Mazzei Watch Party 5p

Erin Christy is in Tulsa with Gentner Drummond:

Gentner Drummond Watch Party 5p

Emma Burch is in Oklahoma City with Chip Keating:

Chip Keating Watch Party 5 p

Stef Manchen is in Norman with Charles McCall:

Charles McCall Watch Party 5p

Justin Ayer is in Oklahoma City with Cyndi Munson:

Cyndi Munson Watch Party 5p

Clifton Haskin is in Oklahoma City with Connie Johnson:

Connie Johnson Watch Party 5p

5:00 p.m.

Voters across Oklahoma are still turning out to cast their votes in several primary races, and deciding a State Question.

2 News broke down what's on the ballot: