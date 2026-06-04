UNDERSTANDING YOUR BALLOT: What is included in the June primary election

The 2026 Oklahoma primary election is scheduled for June 16. What will be included on the ballot, and what do you need to know before going to the polls?

Governor

Nine people are running for the Republican nomination for governor.



Three people are fighting for the Democratic nomination.



Lieutenant Governor

Six people are running for the Republican ticket for Lieutenant Governor. They'll run against Democrat Kelly Forbes in November.



The incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Matt Pinnell, announced in March that he would not run for any public office following his current term.

Oklahoma Attorney General

Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma's current Attorney General, is running for governor. Republicans Jeff Starling and Jon Echols are battling for the nomination.

Whoever wins the primary will face Nick Coffee in November.

Use this tool to find your current state representatives.

U.S. Senator

Ten people are competing for the vacant U.S. Senate seat left by Markwayne Mullin, who was named Secretary of Homeland Security in March.

Republican candidates include:



Five Democrats are fighting for the nomination.



U.S. Representative, District 1

Oklahoma's District 1 includes most of the Tulsa metro, which includes Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington Counties. Sections of Creek and Rogers Counties are also included in District 1.

11 Republicans are running for the nomination.



The winner will face Democrat John Croisant in November.

U.S. Representative, District 2

Oklahoma's District 2 includes most of eastern Oklahoma, including Adair, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Cherokee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, Sequoyah, Okfuskee, McIntosh, Haskell, LeFlore, Hughes, Pittsburg, Latimer, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, McCurtain, Choctaw, Bryan, Marshall, and Johnston.

Incumbent Representative Josh Brecheen is running for re-election. He'll face Will Webb in the June 16 primary election.

Democratic candidates for District 2 include Erik Terwey and Brandon Wade.

U.S. Representative, District 3

Oklahoma's District Three includes most of northwest and central Oklahoma, including Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis, Woodward, Woods, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Garfield, Kay, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, Payne, Lincoln, Logan, Kingfisher, Blaine, Canadian, Dewey, Custer, Roger Mills, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Kiowa, Greer, Harmon, and Jackson.

Suzie Byrd and Jules Roberson are competing for the Democratic nomination. Frank D. Lucas, the incumbent, will take on Wade Burleson for the Republican ticket.

State Treasurer

Cindy Byrd, who is currently serving as Oklahoma's State Auditor, is running for the Republican nomination for State Treasurer. She's running against Todd Russ.

The winner of the primary election will face Libertarian candidate Kiefer Perry in November.

State Superintendent

Seven people are running for the Republican nomination for State Superintendent.



Two people are vying for the Democratic nomination.



Labor Commissioner

Four Republicans are in the primaries for Labor Commissioner.



The Republican nominee will face Democrat Kevin Dawson and Libertarian Mike Hall in November.

Insurance Commissioner

Four Republicans are vying for the Insurance Commissioner nomination.



The winner will run against Democrat Craig MacIntrye in the general election.

Corporation Commissioner

Two Republicans are fighting for the Corporation Commissioner nomination.



Three Democrats are also vying for the nomination.



State Senator, District 2

State Senate District 2 includes Rogers County and a section of Tulsa County.

Incumbent State Senator Ally Seifried is running for re-election and will face Republican Payton Pepin in the primary election.

The winner will face Democrat Randy Cowling in November.

State Senator, District 4

State Senate District 4 includes Adair County and sections of Delaware, Sequoyah, and Cherokee Counties.

Incumbent State Senator Tom Woods is running for re-election and will race against Kenny Smith for the Republican nomination. The winner will face Democrat Ellen Cuff in November.

State Senator, District 10

State Senate District 10 includes Osage County and parts of Kay and Tulsa Counties.

Incumbent State Senator Bill Coleman will face Republican Jadan A. Terrazas in the primary election.

The winner will run against Democrat Chayelynn Moore in November.

State Senator, District 12

State Senate District 12 includes parts of Tulsa and Creek Counties.

Incumbent State Senator Todd Gollihare will compete against William Stump in the primary election.

The winner will run against Democrat Erica Watkins in November.

State Senator, District 20

State Senate District 20 includes parts of Pawnee, Noble, Logan, and Kingfisher Counties.

Incumbent State Senator Chuck Hall will face Mark LeMarr in the primary election. The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Senator, District 34

State Senate District 34 includes all of Tulsa County.

Four Republicans are fighting for the nomination.



The winner will compete against Democrat Amy Hossain in November.

State Senator, District 36

State Senate District 36 includes sections of Tulsa and Wagoner Counties.

Incumbent State Senator John Haste is facing Republican Philip Weiland in the primary election.

The winner will compete with Democrat Rick Larsen in November.

State Representative, District 6

House District 6 includes most of Rogers County.

Incumbent State Representative Rusty Cornwell will run against Republicans Amber Ellis and Eli Richard.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 8

House District 8 includes sections of Rogers and Mayes Counties.

Incumbent State Representative Tom Gann is running for re-election and will face Republican Todd Rice in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 9

House District 9 includes sections of Rogers and Tulsa Counties.

Three Republicans are running for the nomination.



The winner will face Democrat Andrea Biscardi in November.

State Representative, District 10

House District 10 includes sections of Osage, Washington, and Nowata Counties.

Incumbent State Representative Judd Strom will face Republicans Jake Bair and Cuen Funderburke in the primary election.

The winner will compete against Democrat Isaac Mattox in November.

State Representative, District 11

House District 11 includes sections of Tulsa and Washington Counties.

Incumbent State Representative John Kane will race Republican Wendi Stearman in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 12

House District 12 includes Wagoner County.

Incumbent State Representative Mark Chapman will face Republican Sandra Hodges in the primary election.

The winner will run against Democrat Tiffany Prater in November.

State Representative, District 14

House District 14 includes Wagoner and Cherokee Counties.

Incumbent State Representative Chris Sneed will run against Republican Roy Timmons in the primary election.

The winner will face Democrat Jeremiah Gantz in November.

State Representative, District 18

House District 18 includes sections of Okfuskee, Hughes, and Pittsburg Counties.

Three Republicans are fighting for the nomination.



The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 24

House District 24 includes sections of Tulsa and Okmulgee Counties.

Incumbent State Senator Chris Banning will face Republican Casey Fixico Sutterfield in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 29

House District 29 includes Creek County.

Incumbent State Senator Kyle Hilbert will face Republican Brian Jackson in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 35

House District 35 includes sections of Pawnee and Noble Counties.

There will be no primary election for this district. Republican Aaron Means will face Incumbent Democratic State Representative Trish Ranson.

State Representative, District 37

House District 37 includes sections of Osage and Kay Counties.

Republicans Spencer Grace and Jeremy Sacket will face off in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 69

House District 69 includes sections of Tulsa County.

Four Republicans are vying for the nomination.



The winner will compete against Democrat Tyler Price in November.

State Representative, District 73

House District 73 includes sections of Tulsa and Osage Counties.

Two Democrats are fighting for the position: incumbent State Representative Ron Stewart and Ed Ross.

The Republican primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 74

House District 74 includes sections of Tulsa and Rogers Counties.

Incumbent State Representative Kevin Norwood will face Republican Sheila Vancuren in the primary election.

The Democratic primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 77

House District 77 includes parts of Tulsa County.

Incumbent State Representative John Waldron is on the ballot, but resigned after sharing an inappropriate AI-generated image.

If Waldron wins the seat, he said he'll resign. Democrat Kristina Gabriel is the only remaining candidate.

The Republican primary was canceled.

State Representative, District 86

House District 86 includes sections of Mayes and Delaware Counties.

Incumbent State Representative David Hardin will face Republican Ryan Martin in the primary election.

The winner will face Democrat Hannah Cole in November.

State Representative, District 98

House District 98 includes sections of Tulsa County, including Broken Arrow.

Incumbent State Representative Gabe Woolley and Dean Davis will fight for the Republican nomination.

The winner will face Democrat Cathy Smythe.

State Question 832

State Question 832 would amend the Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act and would gradually increase the state minimum wage to $15 an hour. The measure began as a petition that was filed in October 2023.

You can read more about the proposal here.

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