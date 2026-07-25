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Muskogee family provides meals and clothing to neighbors in need

MUSKOGEE FREE MEALS AND CLOTHING
KJRH
MUSKOGEE FREE MEALS AND CLOTHING
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The event welcomed families and people experiencing homelessness, offering hot meals, clothing and a chance to connect with others in the community. Among those who stopped by was Rhonda Keeling.

“I have no clothing, just one pair, and I saw the sign saying free clothing and food,” Keeling said.

two shot MUSKOGEE FREE MEALS AND CLOTHING

Keeling said the event reminded her that people in the community still care.

“Very humble, taking time out of their own lives just to help out people who don’t have anything,” Keeling said.

Organizer Kendra Justus said helping others is what motivated her family to host the giveaway.

“It just makes me feel so good helping other people that need it,” Justus said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter.

Is there something you think he should know about or look into?

You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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