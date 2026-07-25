City of Tulsa says cooling centers available during days of extreme heat

The City of Tulsa posted tips for identifying heat exhaustion and heat stroke on its social media, and reminded people three locations are open for people who need to escape the heat.
Related story>>> Danger Heat Arrives
The cooling centers are located at:
- John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours
- Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours
- Tulsa Day Center - 415 West Archer St., open during daylight hours
City officials reminded the public how extreme heat can become deadly, and shared the warning signs for heat exhaustion:
- Heavy sweating
- Weakness or fatigue
- Dizziness or headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Cool, pale, or clammy skin
Someone experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler place and provided water. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.
The city also shared warning signs for heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Those signs include:
- High body temperature
- Confusion or altered mental state
- Loss of consciousness
- Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
- Rapid pulse
Officials said if you encounter someone with signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube