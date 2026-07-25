City of Tulsa says cooling centers available during days of extreme heat

The City of Tulsa posted tips for identifying heat exhaustion and heat stroke on its social media, and reminded people three locations are open for people who need to escape the heat.

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The cooling centers are located at:



John 3:16 Mission - 506 N. Cheyenne, open during daylight hours

Salvation Army - 102 N. Denver Ave., open during daylight hours

Tulsa Day Center - 415 West Archer St., open during daylight hours

City officials reminded the public how extreme heat can become deadly, and shared the warning signs for heat exhaustion:



Heavy sweating

Weakness or fatigue

Dizziness or headache

Nausea or vomiting

Cool, pale, or clammy skin

Someone experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler place and provided water. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

The city also shared warning signs for heat stroke, which is a medical emergency. Those signs include:



High body temperature

Confusion or altered mental state

Loss of consciousness

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Rapid pulse

Officials said if you encounter someone with signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

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