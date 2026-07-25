'Challenged us to dream bigger': Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director to retire

TULSA, Okla. — In a Facebook post July 24, Tulsa Ballet announced Artistic Director Marcello Angelini and his wife, Assistant Artistic Director Daniela Buson, will retire at the end of the 2026/2027 season.

Angelini landed in Tulsa after a distinguished career as a principal dancer and guest artist.

"When I joined Tulsa Ballet in 1995, I promised myself I would never coast and would devote all my energy to helping this organization fulfill its potential,” said Angelini. “Over the past 30 years, we have acquired approximately 130 Oklahoma Premieres, created at least 90 World Premieres including 10 large-scale, full-evening productions, and taken Tulsa Ballet to stages across the country and around the world. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together."

Previous coverage >>> https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/tulsa-ballet-hip-hops-forward-for-season-finale

Tulsa Ballet said it will honor Angelini and celebrate his career during its annual Icons & Idols fundraiser in April 2027.

Nicole Morgan, Chair of the Tulsa Ballet Board of Directors, said, "Marcello’s impact on Tulsa Ballet is impossible to overstate.” “He has challenged us to think bigger, dream bigger and pursue excellence in everything we do. Because of his vision and leadership, Tulsa Ballet is recognized far beyond our city and state, while remaining deeply connected to the community we call home."

Tulsa Ballet will conduct an international search for the position.

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