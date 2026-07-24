McCurtain Co. ex-jail administrator charged in inmate attack

TULSA, Okla. — A federal grand jury has charged former McCurtain County Jail Administrator Scott McLain with conspiracy against rights in connection with an attack on then-19-year-old Roper Harris nearly five years ago.

McLain ran the jail as its administrator. Two former jailers, Cody Johnson and Joseph Ebert, have already pleaded guilty to the same charge for following his orders and helping carry out the plan.

Both identified McLain as the ringleader.

The attack was allegedly plotted due to circumstances surrounding McLain's stepdaughter, who Harris was dating at the time.

KJRH

McLain is accused of ordering the "royal treatment" on Harris by placing him in a cell with a violent inmate, who was later rewarded with snuff for beating Harris up.

Ebert also told the courts that he believes McLain promoted him to supervisor because he would provide unnecessary force if asked, and that he was even dubbed "The Enforcer."

The attack on Harris was one of a series of corruption allegations tied to the administration of disgraced Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

Conspiracy against rights carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

McLain also previously served as McCurtain County Sheriff from 2014 to 2016.

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