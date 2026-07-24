Domestic violence in Oklahoma sees a drop in cases per AG

Thursday’s domestic violence event in Owasso highlights darkness in Oklahoma.

Last year, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office released its Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board Report.

In 2024, there were 77 homicide cases with 87 victims. That’s the second lowest in the past ten years. It’s a 29 percent drop over the previous year.

Women made up the majority of intimate partner homicide victims over the last ten years. Their killers were mainly men.

What’s being done to protect victims?

At a state level, effective November 1st, three new domestic violence laws that strengthen protections for victims across Oklahoma.

If you ever need help or support, call the National Domestic Hotline anytime at: (800) 799-7233.

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