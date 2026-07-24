Mayor Nichols announces closure of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols has announced the closure of the Tulsa Municipal Jail.

The following statement was released to 2 News Oklahoma.

"Over the last 24 hours, I know many Tulsans have had questions about our municipal lockup and the way our detention system operates. Those are important questions, and regardless of any one circumstance, it is my responsibility to ensure our public safety system meets the high standards our community expects.



"Given this, I am taking the following actions:

Today, I am directing the Tulsa Police Department to begin the process of closing our municipal lockup facility. Starting immediately, we will begin transitioning those currently in the facility to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, with the goal of having the vast majority of our lockup population relocated by July 31.



I've also directed our Public Safety Commissioner to take a look at our policies and procedures surrounding detention and prisoner transport to ensure they continue to provide clear guidance, reinforce accountability, and reflect the professionalism that Tulsans expect from their public safety system.



In addition, I've also asked our records custodians to expedite all outstanding open records requests related to the lockup facility.



"I remain committed to making Tulsa the safest big city in the country, and that starts by ensuring our public safety system meets the high standards that Tulsans deserve." Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols

The Tulsa Municipal Jail opened in 2018 as an option to hold low-risk inmates.

City officials say more information will be released next week.

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