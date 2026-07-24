New Muscogee Nation healing and recovery center offering addiction and mental health services

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After spending more than two decades battling addiction, Jennifer Guilliam said she knows firsthand how difficult recovery can be.

Guilliam, who now runs For His Glory Houses, recovery homes that help people facing addiction, said she spent more than 23 years cycling through sobriety and relapse before getting clean. Today, she has been sober from drugs and alcohol for 12 years.

“It’s so freeing to be able to wake up and not need a drug to get out of bed,” Guilliam said.

KJRH

To help others facing similar struggles, the Muscogee Nation is opening a new Healing and Recovery Center in the city of Muskogee. The Nation repurposed an existing property at North Main Street and East Harris Road into a facility that will provide mental and behavioral health services, substance use treatment, addiction recovery and therapy.

Jason Salsman, press secretary for the Muscogee Nation, said the $27 million center sits on 27 acres and includes 34,000 square feet of residential and treatment space with private rooms for men and women. Residents will have access to individual and group therapy, exercise rooms, fishing ponds and a custom kitchen.

Salsman said the center will also offer counseling from people who have experienced similar struggles, helping residents feel understood as they begin their recovery journey.

“Very excited about it. For many years, we knew that this is the direction we had to go,” Salsman said.

Salsman said the Healing and Recovery Center is expected to open within the next few weeks. Guilliam believes the new facility will have an impact beyond addiction treatment.

“I think this is going to open the community's eyes to see that recovery is possible,” Guilliam said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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