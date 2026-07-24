Carmichael's Produce in Bixby has been a big part of the community for decades.

"This November will be our 50th year," manager Steven Carmichael said.

WATCH: Local grocers discuss impact of Cyclosporiasis on business

Local grocers discuss impact of Cyclosporiasis on business

And Carmichael says year 50 has been a busy one, especially with the Cyclospora outbreak.

"When there are issues with, like the lettuce, there are people that come looking for local stuff," Carmichael said. "Not only here, but the farmers' markets and all the other places."

The parasite is making people feel uneasy in more ways than one. Some choose to exclusively shop local, like Charles Melton, who says he's shopped here for 40 years.

"Because the vegetables are locally grown and that way most of them are not coming from out of state," Melton said.

Over the years, Carmichael says he's seen similar problems with different produce.

"One year there was an issue with some stuff in tomatoes, and again one year there were some issues in cantaloupe. So, it happens occasionally here and there. With stuff being grown outside, there's stuff that's in the dirt that just happens naturally."

All of that only reinforces Melton's previous shopping habits.

"Well, if it's out of state, I usually don't buy it. Simple as that, you know, because I don't know what I'm getting," Melton said. "But the local stuff, and the stuff here at Carmichael's is pretty much on the money all the time."

As for the best advice from this local grocer?

"Just make sure you're cleaning your stuff well before you eat it, and you shouldn't have too much trouble," Carmichael said.

As for advice from the CDC, they say cooking produce to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit kills the parasite, and refrigerating cut, peeled, or cooked produce as quickly as possible helps too.

CYCLOSPORA IN OKLAHOMA: State reports 170 cases, shoppers turn to local produce

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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