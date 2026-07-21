CYCLOSPORA IN OKLAHOMA: State reports 170 cases, shoppers turn to local produce

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 170 cases of Cyclospora across the state as of July 21, 2026. The parasite can cause intestinal illness and is often linked to contaminated produce.

The Cyclospora outbreak across the U.S. is making its way through Oklahoma.

>>>CYCLOSPORIASIS TRACKING: Oklahoma Health Department tracking cases

According to the CDC, the illness is caused by human fecal matter getting onto crops and produce. The CDC also says symptoms of the illness include violent bowel movements, weight loss, and more.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health hasn’t released where the 170 cases are located.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Patricia St. John as she shopped for groceries in Tulsa.

“Well, I said, so I can avoid the salads for a little bit, and let's hope they can figure it out real soon,” St. John said.

So far, the CDC says the parasite is caused by imported produce.

2 News spoke with Kris Rosson, executive director at Tulsa’s Farmers Market, to see if this parasite was something local farmers are worried about ahead of their market day on Wednesday.

“We're just seeing that at the farmers' market even last Saturday people are looking for some of those products that they're concerned about buying in big box grocery stores," Rosson said. "We've been really happy to welcome them to the market. Some of them are pre-existing customers, some are brand new, and some are purchasing things they otherwise wouldn't, so we're happy that anyone would be supporting local.”

The CDC says the best way to reduce your risk is by thoroughly washing all fresh produce before eating it. The Oklahoma State Department of Health says to avoid all raw produce as it is subject to contamination. They also suggest washing your hands often and keeping a clean cooking space.

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