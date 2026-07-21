'It's really helping me': South Tulsa adaptive fitness company holds grand opening

TULSA, Okla. — Charlie Chaffin, like many of us, has a love/hate relationship with the gym.

"I don't like working out, but I feel accomplished and good when I do," Chaffin said.

It's the showing up at BodyMasters in south Tulsa that matters to his trainer, Suzanne Beckner. She and her husband Michael own Special Strong, a personal training business inspired by their son Anthony. At 18 months old, he was diagnosed with Fragile X Syndrome, a form of autism.

Their business is geared towards athletes like their son, dealing with limitations like Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and more.

"Someone that is looking for a program to get them up and moving and be able to help them just in their daily lives that don't feel comfortable just going into a regular gym setting," Michael Beckner said.

Someone like Charlie, diagnosed with brain cancer at eight years old. Now 25 and cancer-free for 15 years, he's worked out with Special Strong the last few months.

"I love how it's like one-on-one; it's like a personal trainer, and I feel like a person because I see everyone else working out and trying their hardest, and it kind of encourages me to work my hardest," Chaffin said.

"It's been incredible. His balance is a lot better," Beckner added. "I can see that he's walking better. His gait is different. He's walking around with more confidence."

Charlie says there are days he doesn't feel like coming in, but he keeps the weight moving.

"I'm sore, but I like it," Chaffin said. "I mean, I feel stronger, and I feel that it's really, really helping me."

Helping athletes like Charlie. Personal training that's personal for the Beckners.

"What we're doing is our story," Beckner said. "We've lived it, and we want to be able to go ahead and pass on things we've learned to other families also."

Special Strong has its south Tulsa grand opening on July 23 at Courts and Commons in Bixby. They'll be there from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. For more information on Special Strong South Tulsa, visit their Facebook page here.

You can find their website here.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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