EMSA issues second medical heat alert of 2026, shares safety tips

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for Tuesday, and EMSA has distributed its second Medical Heat Alert of 2026.

EMSA medics responded to seven suspected heat-related calls on Monday, and three of those patients were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when medics respond to five or more heat-related calls in 24 hours.

If you must stay outside for a prolonged period of time, remember these tips:



Stay hydrated

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Find a cooling station if you do not have access to an AC unit

Use the buddy system when walking outdoors



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