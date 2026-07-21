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EMSA issues second medical heat alert of 2026, shares safety tips

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KJRH
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An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for Tuesday, and EMSA has distributed its second Medical Heat Alert of 2026.

EMSA medics responded to seven suspected heat-related calls on Monday, and three of those patients were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Medical Heat Alerts are issued when medics respond to five or more heat-related calls in 24 hours.

If you must stay outside for a prolonged period of time, remember these tips:

  • Stay hydrated
  • Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes
  • Avoid alcohol and caffeine
  • Find a cooling station if you do not have access to an AC unit
  • Use the buddy system when walking outdoors

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