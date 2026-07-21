Extreme Heat Warning for Tuesday

***EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF NE OKLA FROM NOON UNTIL 8 THIS EVENING. FEELS LIKE TEMPS 110° TO 115°.***

The hottest weather of the week arrives Tuesday as a strong dome of high pressure settles over the state. Afternoon temperatures will climb above 100 degrees, and when combined with high humidity, it will feel like 110 to 115 degrees in many areas. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for much of the region, and the dangerous heat could continue to expand into additional counties.

A weak front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a brief break from the oppressive heat. Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, northeast winds, and afternoon highs in the mid-90s. While it will still be hot, heat index values should stay closer to 100 degrees, making it feel a little more bearable outside than Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures and humidity will begin increasing again Thursday and Friday, with highs climbing back into the mid to upper 90s. Some locations could reach 100 degrees again by the weekend, and another stretch of dangerous heat is expected early next week.

Most of the area will stay dry through Thursday, but rain and storm chances will gradually increase late this week. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday night into Friday, with the best chances expanding across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas into Saturday. While not everyone will see rain, any storms that develop could produce brief downpours and offer localized relief from the heat.

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