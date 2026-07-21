TROUBLING STATISTICS: Oklahoma ranked 49th in pediatric heatstroke car deaths

When it comes to heat safety, you need to go through a mental checklist as you’re leaving your car. Your most precious gift could be strapped in the back seat.

2 News Oklahoma did some digging on some troubling statistics. According to the National Weather Service, 31 children died in hot cars in 2025.

No Heat Stroke.org tracked pediatric heatstroke car deaths from 1998 to 2025 across the country. Oklahoma ranked 49th as one of the worst in that time span.

Two recent deaths, 3-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Tegan, died from extreme heat exposure when they climbed in the backseat of their dad’s pickup truck and couldn’t get out.

Their father, Dustin Lee Dennis, was sentenced in federal court for leaving them unsupervised for more than four hours.

No amount of time is safe to leave a child alone in a car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in ten minutes, the temperature inside your car can rise 20 degrees.

Put your cell phone or purse in your backseat to remind yourself to always check.

You could save a life.

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