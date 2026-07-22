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CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vandal damages iconic piece of Route 66 history

Route 66 Vandal
TPD
Route 66 Vandal
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department needs your help catching the man who vandalized an iconic piece of Route 66 history.

Surveillance captured him kicking, punching, and ripping the headlight off the bronze model.

Police say the vandal caused $25,000 worth of damage. Officials say it happened June 28th at 1400 Southwest Boulevard.

That location is symbolic of the Mother Road midpoint in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to TravelOk.com, the two statues sit, ‘Where East meets West’.

The Model T statue with a family is alongside the horse-drawn carriage honoring Cyrus Avery and his family inside the car.

Avery was one of the fathers of the National Highway System.

The statues were unveiled in 2012. They’re 40 feet long and weigh 10 tons, costing a whopping $1.2 million.

The statues took six years to finish.

If you know anything about the crime, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

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