PD: Sand Springs teen attacked at park; video shows assault

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs mother is demanding justice after she says her 15-year-old son was attacked at Angus Park, and she says it took a Facebook post to get police moving on the case.

Brittney Smith says video from the July 10 attack — which happened past midnight — shows her son being beaten by multiple people.

"Threatening to kill someone and stomping on their head and then having somebody else jump in and stomp on their head. You were trying to kill my child," Smith said.

Smith says she believes her son was lured to the park as part of a setup involving a dispute with other teenagers.

"It's devastating to watch because my kid is so small. He also has health issues. He suffers from major migraines and he also has scoliosis. So kicking him in the back and in the head, I wonder what long-term effects this will have on him," Smith said.

Smith says Sand Springs Police initially told her charges would be filed the night of the attack, but no action was taken. Frustrated, she took her concerns to Facebook. Sand Springs Police replied to her post, saying they are actively investigating.

2 News contacted Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner, who confirmed charges have been filed in state court. He says the suspects are juveniles, which is why arrests were not made the night of the attack.

"We've got evidence that they robbed the boy, so there's felony charges. Then there is also conspiracy because these kids' intention was to get the victim to the park so they could beat him up," Enzbrenner said.

Enzbrenner says the case was sent to state court because the felony charges exceed what municipal court can handle.

Smith is urging other parents to monitor their children's social media — not to invade their privacy, but to keep them safe.

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