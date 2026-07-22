'OPEN FOR BUSINESS': Park Aerospace investing $65 million in Tulsa facility

Park Aerospace is making its way to Tulsa, investing $65 million into a composite material manufacturing facility.

The airport confirmed the partnership Tuesday morning after it was formally announced at the Farnborough International Air Show in England.

It’s predicted to create at least 100 jobs in the city.

Tulsa International Airport’s Director of Real Estate and Development, Daniel Regan, said it’s an exciting time for the airport.

“The continued investment that people make in the Tulsa community in aerospace is really because we've got a workforce that is very talented and very skilled,” he said. “Right now, energy is our number one economy in the state of Oklahoma. But aerospace is our number two economy in the state of Oklahoma. And what I've heard repeated many times from our friends at the Department of Commerce is that it's also our fastest-growing industry.”

This isn’t the first time the airport has collaborated on a project like this.

2 News covered Quantum Space’s announcement regarding a manufacturing facility near the airport back in May.

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The Park Aerospace facility will be located in a different area.

“They have a site near Lufthansa Technique Component Services and Ziko, and our new international or new air traffic control tower, and so it'll be in what we call our north development area, which is between our runways over there on the north side of the airfield,” said Regan.“At this moment in time, to see opportunities created for people that want to work in the industry, and you know to help provide for their families and to provide for the safety and the mobility of our country, and to play a role in that, it's just a it's a really beautiful thing.”

Park Aerospace has a goal of finishing construction by 2028.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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