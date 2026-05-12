JOBS FOR TULSA: Quantum Space announces new manufacturing facility, will benefit Space Force

Quantum Space, a defense and space operations company, announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Tulsa.

The facility is expected to create 50 high-skilled jobs and produce the Ranger spacecraft, which will be used for both defense and commercial missions, specifically with the U.S. Space Force.

Hiring is expected to begin this month with roles including engineering, precision manufacturing, quality inspection, and operations support. Quantum Space expects to hire more employees as operations expand.

Quantum Space will move into the former Spartan manufacturing facility near Tulsa International Airport, but they intend to move into a temporary space this year.

"With its new and existing infrastructure, deep aerospace heritage, and skilled workforce, expanding our manufacturing to Oklahoma was an obvious choice," said CEO Jim Bridenstine.

Bridenstine previously served as NASA's administrator.

Quantum Space is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, and its propulsion and test capabilities are in Hawthorne, California.

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