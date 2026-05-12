Quantum Space set to make major announcement in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Quantum Space is expected to make a major announcement today that could reshape Tulsa's role in the growing space industry — and all eyes will be on the Air and Space Museum.

While the specifics of the announcement have not yet been revealed, the company recently named Jim Bridenstine as its new CEO. Bridenstine previously served as NASA administrator and is credited with putting America back on track for a return to the moon through the Artemis program.

Last week, Bridenstine joined Tulsa leaders for a panel discussion hosted by the Tulsa Regional Chamber, where he made the case that space is no longer just about rockets and astronauts.

"Your banking app, the power in your home, even your cell phone all rely on satellites orbiting above us."

Bridenstine warned that America's adversaries are actively targeting those systems — and that the stakes could not be higher for everyday life. The Space Force is investing $71 billion into defense efforts, and Oklahoma, he said, is positioned to play a key role.

Aerospace and defense is already the second-largest industry in Oklahoma. Today's announcement could further cement the state's standing in the national space economy.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today at the Air and Space Museum in Tulsa.

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