'Completely helpless' | Mom of homeless Tulsan calls 2 News Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Leslie Tibbits called 2 News Oklahoma, offering a rare perspective; that of the mother of a homeless Tulsan.

“I am a mother, of a young man, in his early thirties, and he’s one of the vulnerable individuals that we see on the streets of Tulsa every day,” Tibbits said in a voicemail left with 2 News Oklahoma.

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2 News Oklahoma connected with Tibbits to listen to more of her story.

“I have been calling people since my son was 18-years-old, because not all parents see the signs, of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, too, and things like that, before your child’s 18,” Tibbits said.

Tibbits last laid eyes on her son, Adam, in March. She said he will come around when he’s doing OK, but the visits are usually short-lived and unproductive. Tibbits tries to find him help, but keeps running into brick walls.

“Completely helpless. Because I’ve called everybody. I’ve talked to every organization in this city, that I thought could help me,” Tibbits said.

Each case is different and has its own set of circumstances. For any cases, the Ciy of Tulsa offers resources for Mental Health and Homelessness.

In helping adult children, Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, at Psychology Today, recommends five tips.

Promote self-empowerment and Independence Establish boundaries and self care Connect with support networks Monitor progress and adjust strategies Educate yourself on relevant issues

“Don’t give up. You’re going to feel like giving up. You’re gonna cry,” Tibbits said, speaking to parents in similar situations.

“There’s gonna be nights you’re not gonna be able to sleep. You may not even have a friend to talk to to understand you, but don’t give up. Because that person is worth it. That person is worth it.”

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