Road rage unfolding at the zipper merge along Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A construction zone on Highway 75 is creating more than traffic delays. It's turned into a danger zone where drivers are taking the merge rules into their own hands.

"People try to run you off the road if you try to pass," said Glenpool resident Juanita Deis. "I've experienced trying to be run off the road three separate times. This last time, I ended up in the grass."

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Viewer Hailey Foster captured footage in late April of a driver blocking the left lane before the merge point, swerving to keep people from passing.

2 News Oklahoma also recorded similar behavior, with another driver riding the center lane to prevent others from passing.

After posting about her experience on Facebook, Deis discovered she wasn't alone.

"To see all of these people make comments kind of validated my frustration to seeing what happened, and it's just ridiculous," she said.

Local News Drivers debate zipper merges on Highway 75 TJ Eckert

While they weren't available for an interview, a spokesperson for Jenks Police said they are getting calls frequently about the area.

Deis said she wishes there were more police monitoring and accountability for dangerous drivers in the area.

"I try my best to figure out an alternative way because I can't keep going 75," Deis said.

I don't like seeing people try to run people off the road. I don't like seeing people get angry for no reason. Other than that, I really would like to see it work."

There are signs posted on both north and southbound lanes directing drivers to stay in their lane until the merge point, and to then take turns.

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