JENKS, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is using zipper merges in construction zones on Highway 75 north of Tulsa and near Jenks.

ODOT introduced the zipper merge in the north construction zone after Tulsa police requested it to help with traffic flow.

WATCH: Drivers debate zipper merges on Highway 75

Drivers debate zipper merges on Highway 75

"It is a better tool for getting more traffic through there more efficiently and more safely," T.J. Gerlach with ODOT said.

Gerlach says the change was made to help move traffic more efficiently.

"It really seemed to help the congestion in that area during rush hours," Gerlach said.

If you get on social media, you'll see plenty of debate on the topic of zipper merging. Some Green Country drivers aren't sure it'll stick.

TJ Eckert: "What do you think of the concept of zipper merging?"

Robert McGinnis: "Well, I don't see how it's going to work here in Oklahoma."

McGinnis, who lives in Tulsa, thinks drivers might be too set in their old ways.

"I think once they learn how this is set up, I think they will get better. But it's a little bit of a learning curve," McGinnis said.

"Some people like it, some people don't. It's just all about getting people moving through work zones safely and efficiently," Gerlach said.

Gerlach said ODOT still recommends getting over early when there isn't traffic. The last time ODOT used a zipper merge in Tulsa was on Highway 169 during construction over I-44, and Gerlach said they will continue using the concept when necessary.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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