Free clothing store in Mannford expands, served 250 families this year

MANNFORD, Okla. — Every day, Della Efird opens the doors to Blessing Closet in Mannford — where everything is free and everyone is welcome.

"Very, very few people walk in that door that walk out empty-handed," said Efird.

It's a mission born from a tragedy.

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In 2022, Della lost everything when her house burned down. The experience of receiving community support during her darkest hour inspired her to share the goodwill.

"Lost everything we had," said Efird. "Through the neighborhood, the community and the church, 32 days later we had everything back and more. More than we could use. About six months later, I heard God tell me it was time to start giving back.”

She opened Blessings Closet in 2023, a nonprofit clothing store to help families in need across Mannford.

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"Anyone who needs it can come and get it. It don't matter where you live," Della explains.

Her mission is powered entirely by donations and fueled by faith. What started as just clothes has expanded to include home decor, toys, jewelry, and even pet supplies.

"You need to feel dignified," said Efird. "You need the jewelry just like you need the clothes and the purses and the shoes. All of it makes you feel better about yourself, and you can always succeed if you feel better about yourself."

On any given day, 8 to 12 families walk through their doors. This year alone, they've helped 250 families.

"Most of them really really need it," said Efird. "I've helped people who just got out of jail and didn't have clothes and someone said hey I know where we can get something and brought them to me. I've helped homeless that have caught rides from Tulsa down and come in and picked out a few things. A lot of families, a lot of kids."

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The demand quickly outgrew their original trailer location. This May, they moved to a larger building — their second relocation since opening.

The timing couldn't have been better.

"April was just a big month, we had 118 families come through, and that's not counting individuals, that's the entire family group," said Efird. "If I counted individuals, it'd probably be four times that."

Blessings Closet is more than a mission — it's Efird's calling.

After losing everything in the house fire, she's found her purpose in helping others.

"It's what God told me to do, so it means everything to me," she says.

Even the electricity is powered by donations and monthly fundraisers.

Efird said they are always accepting monetary donations and are looking for more volunteers to support their mission as the need grows.

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