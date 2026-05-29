TULSA, Ok — Thousands of classic cars will line up in Tulsa Saturday for the Capital Cruise's Guinness World Record attempt — and one participant will share his birth year with the car he drives.

Maurice Bonecutter, will drive a 1926 Model T Ford in the event, which is part of Route 66's centennial celebration.

WATCH: Born in 1926, driving a 1926: Route 66 celebrates 100 years:

Born in 1926, driving a 1926: Route 66 celebrates 100 years

"This is a 1926, which happens to be the year I was born," Bonecutter said.

Bonecutter has a personal history with the Mother Road as well.

"I've driven 66 because I used to live in New Mexico from Indiana. I lived in New Mexico for about 29 years," Bonecutter said.

His Model T Ford stands out even among classic cars for its early engineering.

"This car is 100 years old. It does not have a gear shift and it doesn't have an accelerator. It's all pedals and levers," Bonecutter said.

His love of old cars has carried across generations of his family.

"I'm glad that my great grandson also likes old cars and I'm really proud of them that they're interested," Bonecutter said.

Bonecutter is the youngest of seven children who all lived to 90 or older. He said he is looking forward to being part of the record attempt.

"History is being made and I think many people will be taking part in it and I'm just glad to be a part of it," Bonecutter said.

More than 4,000 classic cars are expected to roll through downtown Tulsa for the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

