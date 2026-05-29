TULSA, Okla. — Jack Tully Christian of Broken Arrow pleaded not guilty to charges of strangulation and malicious damage to property. According to court records, Christian went to his girlfriend’s house and, initially, asked her to dinner. Records say instead, Christian went on a violent rage, breaking things and strangling her multiple times—once, where she nearly passed out.

Christian teaches private baseball lessons and hosts camps through JC Pitching in Bixby.

WATCH: South Tulsa-area baseball coach charged with strangulation:

South Tulsa-area baseball coach charged with strangulation

2 News spoke to Stone Shew, who met Christian two years ago when he bought his trailer off Facebook Marketplace.

He says they would trade small business advice and repped each other’s brands—until Shew saw Christian’s mugshot online.

He posted a reel, burning his former buddy’s shirt. He was shocked to find out Christian, while having no previous criminal record, had two previous protective orders filed against him—two other women in the last seven years.

“All these women [were] commenting, ‘wow, I’m so glad I was able to get away from him,’” he said. “That is something that touches me personally, even though I did not know them—no woman should have to fear for their life.”

Christian reportedly worked at other area schools as a coach in some fashion. There is no indication he is currently working in a public school.

Shew hates knowing kids that Christian mentors will see the allegations.

“Jack is the light in the sky to them—they looked up to him, helped them grow,” said Shew. “And then he goes and does this? Now, they’re confused, they’re lost, they’re like—that was my hero.”

We tried to reach Christian multiple ways for comment and did not hear back.

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