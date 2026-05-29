The Oklahoma wheat crop depends on a delicate balance of factors like the timing and amounts of rain, the timing of freezes and the intensity of our storm season.

Many of those weather conditions were optimal earlier in the season for some eastern Oklahoma wheat farmers like Charlie Coblentz of Coblentz Farms south of Chouteau. Then came the hail.

WATCH: Hail, drought, & late-season rainfall impacting Oklahoma's wheat harvest

Hail, drought, & late-season rainfall impacting Oklahoma's wheat harvest

A severe storm with up to golf ball-sized hail and nearly 2" of accumulated hail wrecked many stretches of his crop on May 8th.

"The wheat was almost ready for harvest and every wheat field that got hit had many kernels knocked out of the heads," said Coblentz.

Now, farmers like Coblentz are facing the prospect of more rain just prior to the harvest. This also has a negative impact on the quality of the harvest.

“It gets wet from this rain and the wheat swells up and then shrinks," said Coblentz. "Every time that happens we lose test weight and proteins so we need it to not rain for a couple weeks."

Central and western Oklahoma is dealing with the opposite issue - an extreme drought. This is causing the wheat crop to struggle this season as a result.

While these combined factors will likely hurt many farmers financially, Coblentz says the globalized nature of this commodity may limit the rise in cost for wheat and wheat products like bread.

Now that wheat is ready to harvest across Oklahoma, the collective hope farmers have is for a few drier weeks to salvage the best wheat crop they can.

To see the latest forecast for rainfall across Green Country, click here.

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