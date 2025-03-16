'The church has left the building': Mannford churches help city after wildfires

MANNFORD, Okla. — After March 14’s wildfires in Mannford, local churches are banding together to meet the needs of the community.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff learned how one of those churches spent its Sunday giving back.

“This is the church,” pastor Scott Larrison told his congregation. “The church has left the building.”

On the first Sunday since the Mannford wildfires, Victory Mannford Church wasn’t at its normal location — but rather in a parking lot along Highway 51.

As for why, Larrison told 2 News, “Well, we just wanted to thank God for what he's done. I just look at this situation like this is something that's bigger than we even imagined.”

2 News Oklahoma Members of the congregation sing during Sunday's service.

Sunday morning’s service was filled with singing, praying for the affected families, and telling stories of kindness.

Another reason for the location being the parking lot next to Simple Simon’s is because that’s where Victory Church has been gathering clothing, water, food, and other items.

“The community has donated so much that we can go from helping just the burned-out victims to helping anybody in need,” Della Efird told 2 News.

Efird started the Blessing Closet about a year and a half ago. It’s a community clothing closet providing basic needs for anybody who needs it — all for free. She’s been helping provide clothing and other items to the drive.

She established the Blessing Closet after her house burnt down in 2022, destroying everything she owned.

“The community came together, and within 32 days I was back in a trailer, had everything I needed to live,” she recalled.

When asked what it means to her to see the outpouring of support for those who recently lost their homes, having gone through that herself, Efird replied: “It just shows me that this town is amazing, and this community has a heart for every other person in it.”

Ricky Zaring and his wife Farrel were looking for some jeans at the parking lot, after their home and all the belongings they couldn’t grab were turned to ashes on Friday.

Ricky Zaring The Zarings' home after Friday's wildfires in Mannford.

“Everything's gone,” said Ricky. “Everything I've had for 50 years is gone. Mementos, memories, everything imaginable.”

The Zarings only moved to Mannford a year ago and three months ago. Ricky told 2 News what he has seen since disaster struck has warmed his heart.

“We haven't been here this long to this community,” he said. “But, for the community to accept us as anybody else, means a lot.”

There’s been a particular line of scripture that’s been echoing in Larrison’s head the past few days, Ephesians 3:20.

“It says God is able to do exceedingly, abundantly beyond all we can ask or imagine,” he paraphrased. “And those are not just words anymore for me — they're a living reality.”

The Zarings have a GoFundMe set up. At this time, they say anything helps.

