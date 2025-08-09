TULSA, Okla. — When viewers call, 2 News listens.

Marcy Lavender, a Tulsan, called 2 News saying she would ‘appreciate any type of attention' toward airplane noise, caused by operations out of Tulsa’s Riverside Airport.

2 News followed up with Lavender.

KJRH Brodie Myers listens to Marcy Lavender

“For a while, I just thought, well, maybe there’s a fly-in,” Lavender said, “It continued to go on daily.”

Lavender lives near 67th and Lewis, and likes to hang out on her front porch.

WATCH: NOISY PLANES: Learning more about aircraft noise abatement in Tulsa

The hum of planes, “has become really a nuisance to me personally,” Lavender said.

The Riverside Airport, KRVS, is the busiest in the state by traffic. In 2024, more than 250,000 planes took off and landed at the airport. A tip sheet, provided by the FAA to pilots, says pilots should, “Avoid flight over Jenks unless ATC or safety requires it,” for noise abatement reasons.

SEE FOR YOURSELF >>> Click here to see the FAA tip sheet for KRVS

The FAA sets noise regulations, so 2 News reached out to learn more.

A spokesperson sent a statement.

“Addressing this concern requires collaboration among the FAA, air carriers, airports, aircraft manufacturers, research universities, local communities and elected officials. If a community is concerned about aircraft noise, the best course of action is to contact their local aviation community roundtable or airport operator.”

A spokesperson for KRVS said local leaders cannot override FAA regulations. “We understand that aircraft noise can be a concern for nearby residents. We take noise concerns seriously and encourage the public to share their feedback. Out of the airport’s 159,066 operations this year, we have only received three complaints,” the spokesperson said, in a statement.

“I mean, I’m perfectly reasonable about the fact that planes are in the sky,” Lavender said.

Though she’d prefer some fly over Jenks.

“I’d rather see half,” Lavender said.

