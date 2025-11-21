Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tulsa County juvenile detention employee investigated for 'suspicious behavior'

TULSA, Okla. — An employee for the Tulsa County juvenile detention center is suspended pending an investigation into "suspicious behavior," according to a press release from Tulsa County.

On Nov. 20, a Tulsa County Juvenile Detention home officer observed suspicious behavior between a staff employee and a minor.

Tulsa County says supervisors reported the incident right away and the employee was immediately suspended for an apparent policy violation.

The Tulsa Police Department was also contacted and is investigating.

Tulsa County says is doesn't believe any other employees or residents were involved.

No information was given regarding the nature of the incident or the identity of the employee.

