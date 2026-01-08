Road work begins along Avery Drive in West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Jan 6, 2 News reported on the start of a road work project along Avery Drive in West Tulsa. A closer look showed the repairs were not just routine maintenance but a long-term effort to preserve a historic, heavily traveled roadway.

Avery Drive is known for its scenic views, which longtime residents said make it one of the most beautiful drives in Tulsa County.

Jerry Gillean has lived near Avery Drive for decades.

“It’s a really pretty drive, you go along there certain times of the year, and you can see eagles," said Gillean.

Gillean said he has lived in the area for nearly 80 years and believes the road is worth the upkeep.

“It’s a road well worth maintaining,” said Gillean.

Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims agreed, calling the area both scenic and meaningful.

“Very sentimental in a lot of ways to the area,” Sims said.

On Jan 6, Tulsa County began a $1.1 million soil anchoring project along Avery Drive. Sims said the project is necessary because shifting ground beneath the road has caused repeated damage, requiring the county to make frequent temporary repairs.

According to Sims, the new work was designed to be a long-term solution.

“I think it’s a good idea, not having the sinking all the time, it’s just constant repair on it," said Gillean.

The project was funded in part by a $722,000 grant from INCOG, with Tulsa County contributing approximately $395,000. Sims added that the work also helps preserve a piece of Tulsa’s history, noting the road is named after Cyrus Avery, often referred to as the father of Route 66.

County officials said construction is expected to take about six weeks, followed by a year-long monitoring period. After that, the county plans to address four additional problem areas along the road.

“I’m glad they’re doing it, it’s about time," said Gillean.

To report traffic issues during construction, click here.

