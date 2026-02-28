SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A brand-new animal shelter in Sand Springs is now complete, providing the community with a larger, more modern space to care for animals in need.

The facility is part of a $15.7 million general obligation bond approved by voters in June 2022. City leaders said $3 million of that bond was specifically allocated to build the new animal shelter.

WATCH: Sand Springs animal shelter set to open after $3M bond

Sand Springs animal shelter set to open after $3M bond

Residents got a first look inside during a public tour before the shelter officially opens next month.

“It’s a super great upgrade. They can service more animals. There’s more room for them to have one-on-one time with the animals,” said Sand Springs resident Alesha Spoon.

KJRH

The new shelter is located near West 4th Street and North Willow Road. At 7,000 square feet, it is more than double the size of the current 3,000-square-foot facility.

City leaders said the added space allowed for improved kennels, better separation areas for animals, and more room for staff and visitors. The goal was to improve both animal care and the adoption experience.

“This is just an amazing outlet for them. It is so needed and very much appreciated by all the team members who made it happen,” Spoon said.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said the project reflects the city’s commitment to animal welfare.

“Animals living happy and healthy lives is part of our mission and that’s what we want to see,” Carter said.

The new shelter is expected to begin operations in mid March of 2026.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

