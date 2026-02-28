TULSA ARTS: For-profit artists question city policies

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is listening to small-business artists, hoping to expand their opportunities within Tulsa’s arts scene.

William Franklin’s art is at the crux of his small business: Decopolis. It’s how he makes his living, and it’s how he contributes to his neighborhood.

Inside his newest location, TulsaRama, he sells his art, the work of other artists, and more goodies. All in the name of revitalizing Route 66. He says there’s even more untapped work.

“I’ll see, like, grant opportunity, or something like that’s for arts and tourism, online, and it’s like, oh! Great! This is right up our alley, for something that we would be doing, or love to do, and then you get into the fine print and it says, non-profits only,” Franklin said.

That’s why he, and other artists, addressed the Tulsa city council Wednesday night; hoping to re-work the rules.

“It’s just kind of a slow drip of week after week, month after month, year after year, of seeing the same thing, and being left out,” Franklin said.

A spokesperson for the City of Tulsa sent the following statement.

“The City of Tulsa supports local artists in various ways, most notably through the Vision Arts grant program and the 1% Percent for Art proposal process. Vision Arts funding is awarded using criteria approved by the City Council that prioritizes artistic excellence, public access, in addition to measurable economic and community impact.

“Vision Arts grants are awarded to nonprofit entities. Artists without nonprofit status may apply through a fiscal sponsor. Application guidelines, scoring criteria, and proposal-writing workshops are offered each cycle at no charge to applicants to increase access and support emerging artists and organizations.

“The City remains committed to transparency, accountability, and fair access to opportunity within Tulsa’s arts ecosystem. To solidify that commitment, the City launched its first Office of Public Art and Community Partnerships. That office is committed to ensuring this transparency in all public art projects.”

Franklin said he’s often asked why he doesn’t classify as a non-profit.

“Why would you want to take away from the tax rolls? When we are perfectly fine to pay those taxes? And still do the good that any particular grant, that would fit what we’d want to do, and what the city wants achieved,” Franklin said.

That would take an overhaul, but until then, he’ll be plugging away at his two Decopolis locations.

“We’re creating jobs, creating something that’s beautiful and wonderful, that’s attracting tourism, but that’s also educating and inspiring people,” Franklin said.

