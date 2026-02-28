Oklahoma lawmakers respond to U.S. military actions in Iran

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers and prominent organizations are responding to news of U.S. military strikes in Iran.

Previous Coverage >>> Trump announces 'major combat operations' in Iran, reportedly killing hundreds

President Trump announced major strikes were carried out in Iran during the early morning hours of Feb. 28.

Senator Markwayne Mulling shared a video of the president's speech on social media.

In the post, the senator said, "May God bless and protect our men and women in uniform—the greatest peacekeeping force in the history of the world. Americans are praying for your safety in this mission.".

Senator James Lankford also posted to social media. In his post, the senator said "Iran remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and has long threatened the United States and our allies. Today’s military actions underscore the seriousness of that threat and the need to prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon. I'm praying for the safety of every American service member involved in these operations and for their families at home. God bless our troops and God bless America."

U.S. Representative from Oklahoma Kevin Hern posted on social media, saying "As the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, the Iranian regime is an active threat to the United States, our allies, and stability across the Middle East. Iran’s refusal to accept a deal left President Trump with no choice other than to take decisive action to ensure the regime never possesses a nuclear weapon. There is no peace without strength, and the United States will not sit by while this regime pursues their nuclear ambitions, fuels their terrorist proxies, and brutalizes the Iranian people. I’m praying for our brave troops in the region. May God bless them, and may God bless the United States."

U.S. Representative from Oklahoma Stephanie Bice shared the president's address, and added "For 47 years, the Iranian people have been living under an oppressive regime who funds terrorism across the globe, chants “death to America,” and has slaughtered its own citizens. Now is the time for Iranians to stand up and take back their nation and bring lasting peace to the Middle East. I’m praying for our military service members who are participating in Operation Epic Fury and look forward to a future Iran who is free and prosperous."

Representative Josh Brecheen also shared the video, adding, "Please join me in praying for supernatural wisdom/insight over President Trump, the National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, National Intelligence personnel, etc! Also, please join me in prayer for the safety of our armed service members! May every decision lead to securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, and act as a true shield of defense against the evil intended by the Iranian regime."

U.S. Representative from Oklahoma, Tom Cole, sent a new release to news stations. In it, he said:

“It’s a time of reckoning for those who chant ‘Death to America.’ President Trump is right when he calls the effort to eradicate Iran’s nuclear weapons program and give its people the opportunity to seize their freedom ‘a noble mission.’ The evil Iranian regime has been the leading state sponsor of terror for decades. It has killed thousands of people within and beyond its borders, including hundreds of Americans. It must be defanged and dismantled.



“The President did not take this action lightly or impulsively. He has warned Iran repeatedly that it must change its policies and its actions. He has negotiated with Iran in good faith and with great clarity. It was the Iranian regime that chose to ignore those warnings and make a mockery of those negotiations. In doing so, its tyrannical leaders made an enormous miscalculation.



“Our Commander in Chief has made clear that his goal is not just to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. It is also to give the Iranian people a chance to take back their country. Self-determination and freedom will be theirs to claim. I hope they will.



“Like every American, my thoughts and prayers are with our brave and capable men and women in uniform who are carrying out this noble but hard and dangerous mission. I know that they will have the unwavering support of every American, and I am confident that they will acquit themselves with honor and distinction.



“May God protect our troops and the innocent Iranian people – and once again – as He so often has, bless America,”

2 News has reached out to other organizations and lawmakers and will update this story as it develops.

