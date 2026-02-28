Iranian community in Tulsa reacts to U.S./Israeli strikes

TULSA, Okla — The Iranian community in Tulsa is speaking out after President Donald Trump announced major strikes on Iran Saturday morning.

Iranian community members gathering on East 71st Street and Mingo had a demonstration to highlight their thoughts on the situation.

Organizer of the demonstration, Elham Kucirek, said the Iranian people have been waiting for someone to take Iran’s current administration out of power for 47 years.

“Unfortunately, we lost people, and maybe during this war we will lose more people, but we will do the revolution," she said.

Iranian community members like her are advocating for the return of the monarchy, which ruled before 1979.

“This is not war, this is revolution," said Mahe Ramazani. "We need the help.”

Atabak Parsa said he's been in communication with people back home in Iran.

“The problem is that the basic stuff has been banned back home, internet has been shut down, economy is so, so bad," he said. "So people basically barely survive for their like, easy-peasy stuff."

FLORES: “Are you scared that more people will die in this?”

PARSA: “There is, unfortunately, there was no other options, because, as President Trump tried to negotiate with this regime, basically, they're trying to get nuclear weapons. And they said that for purposeful measures, which is absolutely wrong.”

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa also reposted this statement from Jewish Federations of America early Saturday morning, reading:

Jewish Federations of North America pray for the success of the joint United States and Israeli actions in Iran and the safety of the brave fighters of the United States Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces carrying them out. We are closely monitoring events on the ground and communicating with our colleagues and partners in Israel. Jewish Federations of America

This is an ongoing story. 2 News will make sure to keep you updated with the latest.

