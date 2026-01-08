A LONG ROAD AHEAD: Broken Arrow middle schooler fighting for her life after wreck

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — 12 days in the ICU, nine surgeries with five more scheduled, and months left in the hospital.

That’s what one Broken Arrow 12-year-old is dealing with after a devastating wreck.

Despite Brianna Austin’s circumstances, her mom, Jennifer Hughell, says she’s been holding onto her daughter’s smile, joy, and love during this difficult time.

“You’re trying to keep away any of the fears, any negativity,” said Jennifer Hughell. “It is only good thoughts. It is only praying to God and saying God, I know you have a plan for this little girl. I know you do. Just protect her. Protect the people that are caring for her and bring her back to us.”

The middle school student was in the backseat of a car with her dad on December 28th, when he had a medical emergency on Broken Arrow’s Main Street. He lost consciousness and ended up hitting a tree full force.

A stranger pulled them out, and the 12-year-old has been on a journey to full healing ever since.

“What 12-year-old sits there and is given such hard news and instead says it’s okay,” said Hughell. “I’ll be okay. I mean that just speaks to a resilient, resilient mind.”

Hughell says her daughter’s resilience has shined through during each surgery and setback.

“This is just proof that even in the darkest rooms where we are just filled with concern and trying to keep the doubt away that she’s just a shining light saying I have this,” said Hughell. “We can do this.”

Hughell says doctors have indicated her daughter will be in the hospital for several more months. It’s why she’s pushing for blood donations from the community, which she says have been critical.

“She has had to have so many blood transfusions just to keep her alive,” said Hughell. “At this point, she’s had 36 blood transfusions. 36 bags of blood to go into her little body to keep her going.”

While Hughell says her daughter has a long road ahead, the little girl has been keeping a positive spirit filled with joy, compassion, and love.

“It’s remarkable that a 12-year-old could be so resilient and so strong in the face of everything,” said Hughell.

There’s a blood drive on January 13th to collect the vital blood Austin needs.

If you’d like to help the family financially, check out their GoFundMe.

