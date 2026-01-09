Church roof ripped open, heavily damaged in Green Country storms

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — Storms across Green Country also struck hard north of the border in Independence, Kan., downing power lines and ripping open the roof of a local church.

Across the western and northern parts of the city, fences were found bent over backwards, century-old trees split sideways and uprooted, and even trampolines airborne, according to Assistant City Manager David Cowan.

Cowan said the municipal airport also sustained minor damage.

Lifelong Independence resident Frank Foster said his favorite tree had to come down, too, after wind gusts broke it in half around 9:30 the morning of Jan. 8.

"(We're) going to have the whole tree removed and stump cut out just to get rid of everything," Foster said.

Cherry picker trucks also blocked off County Road 4475 and were found alongside other roads throughout the day while restoring electricity and power lines damaged by wind.

"Powerlines down, trampolines, some outbuildings being blown over, some tin blown off some buildings," Cowan told 2 News, adding that no injuries were reported. "And then we received a report about The Hub church."

But by far the hardest hit was The Hub church on West Main. Executive Pastor Brian Norvell told 2 News a mother and her kids were actually supposed to be inside as the storm hit.

"Our administrator is usually up here on Thursdays with her kids, setting up the classrooms and stuff, and she didn't make it today," Norvell said. "You have to just count your blessings."

The church is also counting the repairs needed. Its roof had several large holes ripped open by the gusts, and front windows and doors blown out.

2 News Oklahoma

However, members and volunteers are already making progress at the former Dollar General-turned place of worship, and local churches have even offered to host The Hub's 200 members.

"(The churches told us they're) offering their facilities and stuff, so we'll come up with a plan and kind of figure it out," Norvell said. "We'll probably be a month or two getting this back in order here."

