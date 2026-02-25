APPROVED: Senate Bill advocating for cameras in the courtroom approved

TULSA, Okla. — Senate Bill 1386 has just passed the Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee in a seven-to-one vote.

The next step is to present the bill to the full Senate.

The bill, also known as the "Courtroom Transparency Act", was first introduced to the Senate in 2024.

It requires public courtrooms to have cameras taking footage and audio recordings that will then be available to people on a public portal.

Don Spencer is the president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.

“It seems absolutely useful for it to be in a courtroom to where we have, for decades, had complaints about things that had happened or not happened," he said. "Then this way, would give us an accurate depiction of what truly happened."

FLORES: “How is it moving in the capital? Do you think it'll be approved?”

SPENCER: “So far, it's being met pretty warm with people we've discussed it with. The only question is, how long will it take to implement it, and how much will it cost, which is very obvious, fair questions.”

Senator Christi Gillespie presented the bill in the judiciary meeting today, outlining some more details.

“It'll be anywhere from $3.5 to $4 million for the 12 rooms," she said. "I actually have gotten some estimates that are less than that."

She said right now, the plan is to equip 12 courtrooms in Oklahoma with the necessary technology to start recording hearings, but that could change.

“We're really behind the times for not keeping up with it at this point in Oklahoma," said Spencer.

