One year after devastating wildfires ignited across the state and sparked controversy from the Capitol, Governor Kevin Stitt announced the release of a much-anticipated wildfire task force report.

Stitt ordered the task force to make recommendations on how to better prepare after he strongly criticized the response and fired Forestry Director Mark Goeller.

WATCH: Governor Stitt releases report from ’25 wildfire response

Governor Stitt releases report from ’25 wildfire response

The report was expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Stitt held a news conference alongside several state officials on Tuesday.

Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest gave an overview of the 15 recommendations made in the seven-page report. It includes better local and state coordination, modernizing burn ban authorization, and increased recruitment.

It suggests adopting Montana’s fire response plan, which designates a single state agency to lead wildfire response efforts. It also suggests a CareerTech partnership to train volunteer firefighters in wildland fire response.

“Wildfire is no longer a seasonal threat; it is a year-long reality,” said Everest.

Meantime, multiple sources tell 2 News there is concern the state denied out-of-state wildfire help.

On February 19, Arkansas announced that a six-person crew was being deployed to Oklahoma to assist with wildfire suppression.

2 News asked about that. Emergency Management Director Annie Vest confirmed the cancellation.

“Currently, there is no need,” said Vest. “I think once we activated the [National] Guard, that took away the need for the Arkansas teams to step in.”

Last week, 2 News was the first to report that the state is still without a Forestry Director.

“Maybe we don’t need one,” Stitt said. “We’ve done a great job this whole year and saved taxpayers whatever that person’s job salary was.”

Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur said they are accepting applications, but haven’t found anyone with enough experience. She wants someone with more experience than the Assistant Directors, who have 30 years of experience.

There is no word on whether internal candidates applied.

Arthur reminds the public to heed wildfire warnings. She said 95% of Oklahoma’s wildfires have been caused by humans.

2025 Wildfire Investigation: Where is it?

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

