TEACHER RAISES: Okla. State senators announce funding plan without new spending

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Leaders of the Oklahoma Senate released their plan to boost education priorities without new spending.

Their $254 million proposal will include pay raises for teachers, classroom initiatives, and the long-term stabilization of the Teachers' Retirement System.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed funding:



$117 million for teacher pay raises - this equals to $2,500 across the board

$50 million for the Reading Sufficiency Act

$29.8 million in additional funding to the TRS

$10 million for literacy coaches

$10 million for math coaches

The full list of detailed funding can be found online.

More than $7 billion has been appropriated from the TRS since 2003. Those efforts have strengthened the pension system, which now holds $25 billion.

Under this proposed plan, no funds will be removed from the TRS, and the annual state contributions will be capped at $200 million.

Senate leaders say this amount will support the program's long-term stability, not everyone agrees.

“This plan protects the retirement system while allowing us to meet urgent needs in our classrooms today,” said Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. “After years of responsible investment, TRS is strong. Although this is not a magic bullet, this is a bold plan to improve education outcomes sooner than later. Once implemented, this plan will completely transform the education landscape in Oklahoma and improve the foundational skills that lead to a lifetime of learning and educational attainment. What we have learned from other states is the investment we make must be in high-quality, well-trained teachers. As we invest in and build our pipeline of teachers who are trained in the Science of Reading, we should expect to see the results of the Strong Readers Act reforms that the legislature is fighting for this session.”

“The Republican proposal would be paid for by lowering the state’s investment in the Teachers’ Retirement System. We are confident this will put a COLA for retired educators at risk,” said Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City.

Others questioned the longterm feasibility of the proposal, “It’s good to see the majority party prioritize reading, teacher salaries, and getting more teachers in the pipeline, but these are disjointed initiatives, not a long-term plan for student success," said Senate Democratic Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.

WATCH: 2 News Oklahoma talks to the teacher of the year:

Positively Oklahoma: Northeastern Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

