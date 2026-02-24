Oklahoma officials hold wildfire preparedness briefing as state faces another high fire risk day

TULSA, Okla. — More than 180,000 acres burned as wildfires swept through the state last week, according to Governor Stitt. Woodward County was among the hardest hit, with 2,200 acres burned, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

2 News traveled to Woodward last week after a wildfire and met Zoey Webber, whose home came within inches of being destroyed by the flames. Firefighters were able to put the fire out just in time.

"I don't think I can thank them enough. I mean, they do their jobs amazingly. I'm just, I'm so proud to have the community that I have," Webber said.

Governor Stitt has said the state's unified wildfire response helped save properties and livelihoods. His office says the press conference aims to strengthen readiness for elevated fire risks.

On Monday, Stitt signed an executive order temporarily easing certain transportation regulations to speed up the delivery of water, hay, and other livestock feed to farmers and ranchers impacted by the fires.

The order suspends International Registration Plan requirements for qualifying commercial vehicles registered in one of the 48 contiguous states that are hauling livestock feed into or through Oklahoma. It also suspends oversize and overweight permitting requirements for divisible and non-divisible loads transporting agricultural feed products for emergency livestock support.

The damage caused by these wildfires places a heavy burden on communities across the panhandle, especially our farmers and ranchers. Oklahomans always step up for one another, and this order helps us get critical feed and water where it is needed so our producers can begin to recover. Governor Kevin Stitt

All federal safety, licensing, and insurance requirements remain in full effect under the order. Motor carriers currently under an Out-of-Service Order are not eligible for the regulatory relief. The order applies only to the transportation of agricultural feed products and does not extend to any other goods.

The executive order remains in effect for 14 days.

Reporter Erin Christy will be at the joint press conference, which begins at 11:30.

