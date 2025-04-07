Gov. Stitt claims Forestry Service only used half of resources during wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt expanded on his criticisms of the Oklahoma Forestry Services' response to the March 14 wildfires on April 7.

His public criticism of the response started after 2 News learned that the Director of Forestry Mark Goeller was fired.

We asked him about this in his weekly press conference on March 26, to which he responded, “He’s the head of the forestry department, and we had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the state of Oklahoma and I didn’t think he really did a good job."

2 News tried numerous times to ask the governor for more details about Goeller's firing since that press conference.

On March 28, Stitt released this statement:

Oklahoma just faced the worst wildfire in our state’s history. Over 515 families lost their homes. When lives are on the line, every resource must be deployed without hesitation. It became clear that didn’t happen. At the forestry director’s direction, firefighting resources were delayed, unused, or even called back during critical moments. That’s unacceptable. For this reason, he has been relieved of duty. We are committed to rebuilding stronger and that starts with rebuilding trust in the agencies that are meant to protect us.

In his next weekly press conference on April 2, Stitt suggested eliminating the Forestry Department entirely.

The backlash has been white hot from local fire and emergency officials — as well as members of his own party.

2 News reached out to Stitt's communications director on April 3 and asked for a brief interview with the governor since we were denied microphone time at the press conference.

Communications Director Abigail Cave told us he was too busy. We suggested other dates and for each one, she said he wasn't free. We told her we'd accommodate for any time he was available, but she still didn't offer any alternative dates.

Then, on April 7, Stitt put out another statement to "set the record straight".

He said the Oklahoma Forestry Service only used half of the resources available to fight the wildfires, but provided no evidence to back up that claim.

We reached out to the department for comment on this claim and are waiting to hear back.

Stitt also said he tasked Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to assemble a report detailing response failures and what can be done to improve that response in the future.

He said that report will be finished this week.

We asked Olive Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jason Dobson, who's been outspoken against the governor, about his April 7 statement.

"I think the Governor should be calling for an independent, unbiased investigation," Dobson said. "None of his buddies or coworkers to do the investigation. And that if there was resources held back – which, like I said, at this point in time, the evidence I have does not support it. But if there was, then yes; I will agree something has to be done and changed for the next wildfire. But at this time, I have a hard time believing what comes from him or his office."

Here is his full statement:

As Governor, it is my duty to protect all four million Oklahomans. It is imperative that I ensure that those serving in state government share in that duty and work to execute it every day.



On March 14, the state experienced the worst outbreak of wildfires in recorded history. It was the perfect storm of high winds, low humidity and drought conditions, which led to nearly 158 wildfires breaking out around the state. Over 500 homes were lost and tragically, four Oklahomans lost their lives.



In the face of overwhelming danger, hundreds of local, volunteer, and rural firefighters ran toward the flames—sacrificing safety, and in some cases, their own homes. Their bravery represents the very best of Oklahoma.



Unfortunately, I learned that the Oklahoma Forestry Services, the agency tasked with preventing and suppressing wildfires, did not use every resource at their disposal to save lives and property. They neglected their duties and left local fire departments begging for further resources to fight fires.



That is simply unacceptable.



I asked the forestry director to step down so we could get a fresh set of eyes on this division and take decisive steps to prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future. As the Secretary of Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry and the Director of Oklahoma Emergency Management began to dig into what happened on March 14, they were met with reluctance to give answers.



When they received the answers they needed, they found that the director only deployed half of his available resources to help local firefighters around the state.



While our local firefighters were stretched thin, leadership at Forestry Services failed to act with the urgency the moment demanded.



When I learn information like this, I have no choice but to make a change. As we dig into this agency, we will efficiently use funds to build the division back better or we can divert resources to local fire stations that are better situated to protect their communities.



We see time and time again that bureaucratic processes stand in the way of getting actual work done for the people of Oklahoma. This time, the bureaucracy cost lives.



We owe it to those we lost—and to every family rebuilding—to ensure this never happens again. Accountability is not a punishment; it’s a promise. I have tasked Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur and Public Safety Secretary Tricia Everest to assemble a report detailing where our response failed and what can be done to improve that response in the future. That will be completed within the week so all Oklahomans can have answers.



While work needs to be done, I am proud that the Oklahoma Standard came out in full force as Oklahomans started to rebuild from these fires and care for their neighbors. While that will never bring those we lost back, we keep them in our prayers and we will work to honor their legacies in everything we do.



Oklahomans deserve a government that acts swiftly, decisively, and with their best interests at heart. When lives are at stake, there is no room for hesitation, mismanagement, or bureaucracy that hinders action. The tragic events of March 14 have underscored a painful reality—but also given us an opportunity to rebuild a system that truly prioritizes people over process.



My administration will continue to hold agencies accountable and ensure that every arm of government serves our communities with integrity and urgency. Together, we will rise from this loss, honor the heroism of our firefighters, and build a stronger, safer Oklahoma for all.

