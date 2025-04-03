Gov. Stitt addresses forester firing, suggests abolishing entire department

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke to the media for the second time since firing state forester Mark Goeller.

During a previous briefing, 2 News Anchor Erin Christy asked Gov. Stitt to confirm the firing, which he did. Saying only Goeller did a poor job handling the March 14 wildfires. He never addressed what, specifically, made him form that opinion.



A reporter from an Oklahoma City television station asked Stitt to elaborate on the firing.

“I’m not blaming anybody for those fires,” Stitt said, “What I’m questioning – and what I’m frustrated with – like most Oklahomans, is this was a time to save property and save lives, and if we didn’t have all of our resoucres there on those fires, that’s frustrating.”

In the wake of Goeller's firing, 2 News listened to several fire chiefs, disappointed in the Governor’s decision.

The Olive fire chief, Jason Dobson, felt personally offended, saying Goeller led the brave men and women on the front lines.



“If we did something wrong, we need to know about it, and he’s not provided that information,” Goeller said during a March 28 interview.

2 News intended to ask Stitt for a response to those comments. The aide in charge of passing the microphone between reporters shook his head, as if to say ‘no,’ when a 2 News reporter requested the microphone.

“If there were assets that were not deployed during that event, myself as governor, I’ve gotta hold people accountable,” Stitt said, “We’re digging into that. We’ll get you that information as soon as we find it.”

Stitt made little news by addressing Goeller’s firing, though he did make waves by pondering the idea of abolishing the forestry department.

“Why do I even have a department of forestry? Let’s just get rid of the whole thing,” Stitt said, “That would save $75 million for the taxpayers, or, let’s take $50 million of that, let’s give it to our volunteer fire departments. The folks throughout the state that are already actually there doing this, because the bureaucracy in Oklahoma City let our local folks down."

