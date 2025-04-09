Sources: Forestry staff fired for talking to news, Stitt accuses 2News of 'spin'

OKLAHOMA CITY — At the State of the State Broken Arrow, Governor Kevin Stitt talked on a variety of topics, including — the one 2 News has been trying to get answers on the most — his firings and investigation into Oklahoma Forestry Services after the March wildfires.

“I think being engaged in what happens in our state and community is so important—knowing the issues, knowing your elected leaders, holding them accountable,” he told guests at the start of the luncheon.

Governor Stitt wants to hold OFS accountable for what he considers poor response to the wildfires, but cut 2 News Anchor Erin Christy short when trying to hold him accountable for being on Spring Break during that time.

“We should have had all of those hoses [across the state] pointed to the fires,” said Stitt. “Would you have been more privy to that if you were here?” 2 News asked. He responded, “next question.”

He talked candidly about the forestry issue behind the podium, though. Stitt said resources were untapped and dormant in Southeastern Oklahoma.

“When I found out all our fire trucks and our hoses were not pointed at those fires, I hit the roof with frustration,” he said.

Multiple lawmakers, including former Tulsa firefighter, Representative Stan May, who 2 News interviewed Tuesday, believe he is misinterpreting how fire response works. Stitt fired three OFS employees, including the lauded director, Mark Goeller.

This week, he fired the Public Information Officer and another in the top-level administration. We are not naming them at this time. Multiple sources confirm the most recent terminations were for commenting to the media and for comments on social media.

We asked him about that.

“I’m not really sure who was terminated or what,” he said. “It’s my understanding there has been a ton of insubordination at the top of forestry.”

The PIO is not listed on the OFS website as being a part of top-tier administration. 2 News also asked Stitt why he is firing employees before starting the requested investigation or getting investigation results. He responded and added comments on 2 News’ recent reports.

“Sometimes you have to cut the head off the snake to try and fix things,” Stitt said. “What happens is this spin—everybody is saying ‘Stitt doesn’t like firefighters’ and I think you guys are running stuff on your news channel about that and it is simply not true.”

It is true that 2 News covered this issue extensively. We have interviewed multiple upset firefighters about his comments regarding the wildfire response.

We shared a letter of concern from the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association and heard from a lawmaker urging Stitt to reinstate Goeller.

In our weeks of reporting, there is no indication that anyone other than Stitt believes the response was bad.

After Stitt’s comments at the State of the State that 2 News is spinning this story, he stated it again during his weekly press conference at the state capital later in the afternoon.

2 News has asked nearly every day for a sit-down interview with Stitt. We have been told that it will not be granted. While 2 News broke the story of Goeller’s firing, two other stations have been granted the opportunity to ask him questions about it.

