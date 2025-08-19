Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sand Springs police investigating fatal crash near Case Community Center

KJRH
Posted

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police responded to a car rollover around 1:20 p.m. on August 19.

Police said the vehicle landed in a grassy area between 412 and Wekiwa Road.

SSPD said both passengers were ejected from the car, and one female died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Eastbound 412 and Wekiwa Road were shut down for a few hours but are now open.

