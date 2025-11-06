HAILEYVILLE, Okla. — 2 News continues to listen to friends and even students putting a face to the three men who died in the two separate accidents surrounding Hartshorne's annual "H-Town Throwdown" on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, respectively.

One of those men, Clint Lawrence, was a lot more to the town of Haileyville than just a reserve police officer: Just ask the high schoolers who Clint, as they called him, greeted every day for years.

WATCH: Students, staff mourn officer killed in Hartshorne accident

'He was a friend': Students, staff mourn officer killed in Hartshorne accident

"He was very inviting or comforting," senior Alexis Lardi said. "When we would get off the bus he would say have a good day, or good morning."

"Joking around, or you'd just see him in the hallway and have a conversation with him," senior Matthew Kimery said.

"He would always fuss about it but I'd call him transportation director," Haileyville Public Schools superintendent Roger Hemphill told 2 News. "And he didn't like that at all, but it was kind of a running joke with us."



The loss of Haileyville's favorite bus driver, security officer, and maintenance specialist creates a hole that simply cannot be filled, Hemphill said.

"First and foremost he was a friend," the superintendent added. "They don't teach you this (grief) in school. They don't teach you how to get through this."

Haileyville Public Schools

School was canceled on Nov. 3 before students returned the next day with grief counselors on site through the end of the week.

"And you're like, 'How are you going to cope with that?'" junior Reagan Kirkes said.

"It took awhile for it to even process," Kimery said.

"Everybody's real calm and loving to each other, knowing that everybody's feeling the same, missing Clint and sad about it," Lardi said.

"Yeah, we've definitely come together as a school," senior Lexi Jeffery told 2 News. And everybody's there for each other if you want to talk or cry or anything."



Superintendent Hemphill was overcome with emotion thinking about the memories shared with Lawrence.

"It's a great loss of life in our community," he said. "It's a great loss."

A funeral service for Justin Faulkner is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Hartshorne Elementary Activity Center in Hartshorne.

A private graveside service for Officer Clint Lawrence will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, at Bache-Red Oak Cemetery.

A funeral service for Chief Jim McCoy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.

