'Devastation' felt at vigil for 3 men killed in Hartshorne accidents over weekend

HARTSHORNE, Okla. — Moments of prayer and heartbreak in a Nov. 2 vigil at Hartshorne First Assembly of God Church capped one of the darkest weekends in the area's recent history.

"The town is shook. These guys were pillars in the communities," Hartshorne resident Jason Adams said. "Alderson, Hartshorne and Haileyville are all really close."

Three men died from two separate accidents surrounding the annual 'H-Town Throw Down', known in the Oklahoma racing community as a premier organized street-racing event.



Previous coverage>>> Emergency responders and volunteer killed in separate accidents at event in Hartshorne

"All the proceeds (go) to help build the community back," said Adams, who's also a yearly sponsor. "They've done stuff like build playgrounds for kids, splash pads. Some of the proceeds have gone up for medical departments (and) fire departments to help buy new equipment."

Justin Faulkner was an event volunteer and husband to Hartshorne mayor Ashley Faulkner. He was reportedly electrocuted on Oct. 31 while prepping lighting for the races.

Chief Jim McCoy of Alderson Fire Department and Haileyville police reserve officer Clint Lawrence died a day later after their car crashed during a race.

"We love these men and we're devastated at the loss, absolutely," Haileyville mayor Catherine Bailey-Morgan told 2 News.

Bailey-Morgan, who also works at Hartshorne's city hall, knew all three men and their families.

"The souls of the just are in the hand of God," Mayor Bailey-Morgan said tearfully. "And so, we may not understand (but) there's a reason. And I'm sorry that our town is so devastated. This is going to take a long while to get over."

Both fatal incidents remain under investigation. Donations for all families involved are accepted at both towns' city halls and on this GoFundMe page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

