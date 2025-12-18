Historic Beggs church bell tower gets new life through community donations

BEGGS, Okla. — The nearly century-old bell tower at First United Methodist Church in Beggs is finally getting the repairs it desperately needed after water damage threatened the historic landmark in August.

Rex Godsey, a church member, said the congregation never imagined they would be able to afford the extensive restoration work required to save their beloved bell tower, which has marked weddings, funerals, and Sunday mornings for generations.

The church discovered water damage in the tower that caused a ripple effect throughout the building.

"We have tried every avenue that we could come up with... anything anybody could imagine helping raise money," Godsey said.

The church is now in phase two of repairs, with the bell tower restoration alone requiring about $250,000. So far, the congregation and community have raised roughly $115,000, and crews are already repairing and upgrading the front of the church.

A&S Construction began demolition work, removing the very top level of the bell tower while trying to preserve as much of the original structure as possible. Workers are now finishing the walls around the bell tower and will install new siding and a hip roof designed to direct water away from the structure and prevent future damage.

"God answers prayers. We've asked for more than money — we asked the community to join us in prayer. If you can't give, that's fine; if you can, thank you," Godsey said.

The fundraising effort has drawn support from neighbors and members, with donations coming from as far away as Alabama. Church leaders say many people who no longer attend the church still care about preserving the town's landmark.

"The people of Beggs have a connection to this church as well as the other churches here," Godsey said. "We're hoping that when we open the doors again to the bell tower, they'll all come in and check it out."

The church expects the bell tower restoration to be complete shortly after the first of the year, with plans for a rededication ceremony. In just a few weeks, the community will once again hear the familiar sound of the bell ringing across town.

Future phases of the restoration project include repairing and protecting the church's historic windows, rewiring the building, and ensuring it meets ADA compliance standards.

